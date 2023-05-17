Cabinet approves Rs 1.08 lakh crore-fertiliser subsidy for Kharif season
- Country:
- India
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a Rs 1.08 lakh crore-fertiliser subsidy for the 2023-24 Kharif season, a move aimed to ensure that there is no increase in the retail prices of fertilisers.
For the Kharif season, the Cabinet has approved Rs 70,000 crore subsidy for urea and Rs 38,000 crore for DAP and other fertilisers, Fertiliser Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said. ''A total of Rs 1.08 lakh crore will be spent on fertiliser subsidy for the Kharif season (April-September),'' he said, and added that there will no change in the MRP (Maximum Retail Price) of fertilisers.
Currently, the price of urea is Rs 276 per bag and the price of DAP is Rs 1,350 per bag.
The subsidy is likely to benefit arout 12 crore farmers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rs 276
- Rs 70
- 000
- Mansukh Mandaviya
- Cabinet
- Fertiliser
- Rs 38
- Rs 1.08
- The Union Cabinet
ALSO READ
I'm giving 6th guarantee the promises will be implemented in first cabinet meet on 1st day of govt formation: Cong prez Mallikarjun Kharge.
Caterpillar, Petronas among five companies given green light by TN Cabinet for industrial projects
Bihar Cabinet approves proposal to recruit 1.78 lakh teachers
Cabinet approves CM skill upgradation, employment scheme
Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya reviews status of organ donations and transplant with senior officers