Left Menu

Japanese businesses pledge UK investment ahead of Sunak meeting

Japanese businesses have committed to invest almost 18 billion pounds ($23 billion) in Britain ahead of a meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday, including funding for offshore wind power and other clean energy projects. ($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 18-05-2023 11:39 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 11:36 IST
Japanese businesses pledge UK investment ahead of Sunak meeting
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese businesses have committed to invest almost 18 billion pounds ($23 billion) in Britain ahead of a meeting with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday, including funding for offshore wind power and other clean energy projects. Sunak is in Japan for a Group of Seven leaders' summit and will meet business leaders as Britain prepares to join a trans-Pacific trade pact which includes Japan and Australia.

In a statement, Sunak's government said companies attending the summit such as Marubeni Corporation and Sumitomo Electric Industries had pledged to invest in Britain. It said Marubeni, a Japanese trading house, had announced its intention to sign an agreement with the government which envisaged approximately 10 billion pounds of investment in Britain with partners over the next 10 years.

Other firms planned to invest in property, the statement said. ($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

OxygenOS 13.1.0.501 update rolling out to OnePlus 11

 India
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for Starship role

Science News Roundup: SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight chief for S...

 Global
3
Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

Bid Adieu to NASA's Lunar Flashlight as the spacecraft zooms by Earth today

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Powering Corporate Success: Unleashing the Benefits of Solar Energy

The Battle for Your Lungs: Cigarettes vs Vaping Health Effects Unveiled

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023