Transforming Uttar Pradesh: From Darkness to Light Under Yogi Adityanath

While addressing the Indian community in Tokyo, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the prior Samajwadi Party's governance, claiming the state was left 'in darkness' prior to 2017. He emphasized significant improvements in law and order, infrastructure, and investor confidence under his leadership.

During his visit to Japan, Adityanath praised the transformation from a period of curfews and power shortages to a thriving hub of festivals and global investments. He highlighted the introduction of better connectivity and improved power supplies as key achievements and pointed out Uttar Pradesh's move towards international partnerships.

Adityanath shared cultural advancements in the state, like Deepotsav and Mahakumbh, reflecting Uttar Pradesh's positive shift. With 156 crore tourists in one year and rising global interest, he urged the Indian diaspora in Japan to aid bilateral growth. India, he noted, stands with Indians worldwide despite challenges. Leading officials from Uttar Pradesh attended the overseas gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)