Left Menu

Transforming Uttar Pradesh: From Darkness to Light Under Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the former Samajwadi Party government, alleging negligence before 2017. He highlighted his government's initiatives in enhancing law and order, infrastructure, and investment. Addressing the Indian community in Tokyo, he noted improved connectivity and global investment in the state since BJP's rise to power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 25-02-2026 23:45 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 23:45 IST
Transforming Uttar Pradesh: From Darkness to Light Under Yogi Adityanath
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

While addressing the Indian community in Tokyo, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the prior Samajwadi Party's governance, claiming the state was left 'in darkness' prior to 2017. He emphasized significant improvements in law and order, infrastructure, and investor confidence under his leadership.

During his visit to Japan, Adityanath praised the transformation from a period of curfews and power shortages to a thriving hub of festivals and global investments. He highlighted the introduction of better connectivity and improved power supplies as key achievements and pointed out Uttar Pradesh's move towards international partnerships.

Adityanath shared cultural advancements in the state, like Deepotsav and Mahakumbh, reflecting Uttar Pradesh's positive shift. With 156 crore tourists in one year and rising global interest, he urged the Indian diaspora in Japan to aid bilateral growth. India, he noted, stands with Indians worldwide despite challenges. Leading officials from Uttar Pradesh attended the overseas gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Former Coup Leader Antonio Tejero Passes Away on Historic Day

Former Coup Leader Antonio Tejero Passes Away on Historic Day

 Spain
2
Bidding Frenzy: Global Investors Eye IPL Franchises

Bidding Frenzy: Global Investors Eye IPL Franchises

 Global
3
ISRO's NVS-02 Orbit Raising Challenge: Lessons and Future Enhancements

ISRO's NVS-02 Orbit Raising Challenge: Lessons and Future Enhancements

 India
4
French Voters Lean Away from Far-Left in Wake of Political Violence

French Voters Lean Away from Far-Left in Wake of Political Violence

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026