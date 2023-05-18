'Big opportunity': Uttarakhand CM Dhami thanks PM Modi for opportunity to host G20 meetings

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the opportunity to host G20 meetings in the state. CM Dhami said, "India has got the chairmanship of G20 under the leadership of PM Modi and Uttarakhand has got 3 big meetings in it, this is a big opportunity for us. The first meeting was held in Ramnagar while the second meeting will be starting on May 25 in Rishikesh."

The Chief Minister further said that the preparations for the second meeting are underway. "Preparations for the meeting in Rishikesh are going on smoothly. Our Ramnagar meeting was concluded historically. People came from all over the country and across the world to attend the meeting. They returned with good experiences here", the CM said.

He said that a similar meeting is going to be held in Rishikesh on May 25. "People will come from all over the country and the world to witness the event. We are engaged in the preparation of showcasing Uttarakhand's beauty, culture and specialities to the whole world", he added. Earlier this month, CM Dhami lauded the Central government for hosting G20 meetings in small towns of the country.

He also said that India is fast moving towards becoming a world guru. India has got the presidency of G-20 this year, and its meetings are being organized at different places in the country. This is a good opportunity for us to take our cultural heritage to the global level. The country has entered the nectar of independence. The coming 25 years are very important for the country, Dhami said.

Uttarakhand's Ramnagar hosted a G20 conference from March 28-30. The three-day G20 meeting in Ramnagar saw the participation of 70 foreign guests and 30 Indian officials. During the meeting, Ramnagar showcased the rich cultural and civilizational heritage of the state with streets and venue being decorated with traditional paintings and conducting traditional art forms. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)