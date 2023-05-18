Merck Life Science arm ties up with DAE for heavy water supply

The Department of Atomic Energy on Thursday tied up with pharma company Merck Life Science to supply heavy water for five years.

The agreement between Heavy DAE's Heavy Water Board and Merck's sister concern Sigma Aldrich Chemicals will enable the production of deuterium labelled compounds (DLCs) and allied value-added products, as per an official statement.

AK Mohanty, secretary of DAE and chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, said local production of DLCs by private parties will boost exports from India. ''Investment in India for manufacturing of deuterated products will benefit the country with respect to the growth of local chemicals and pharmaceutical sectors, thus increasing the supply of high-value products,'' he said.

The agreement was signed between HWB's director for operation VVSA Prasad and Merck's managing director Sreenath Narayanaiah at DAE's office in south Mumbai in the presence of Mohanty, DAE's additional secretary A R Sule, HWB chairman and chief executive J Srivastava, the statement said.

