Saudi Energy minister says coordination with OPEC+ is cornerstone of efforts to enhance stability of oil markets
Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2023 02:12 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 02:12 IST
Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman told the Saudi state news agency on Thursday the coordination with OPEC+ countries is considered the cornerstone of efforts to enhance the stability of oil markets and maintain their balance.
