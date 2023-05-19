"PM Modi has set target that Vande Bharat should reach almost all states by June": Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target that Vande Bharat should reach almost all the states by June this year. Speaking with ANI in Howarh, Vaishnaw said, "PM Modi has set a target that Vande Bharat should reach almost all the states by June...Vande Metro is being designed for a distance of less than 100 km and for daily travel of passengers."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off Odisha's first Vande Bharat train between Puri and Howrah on Thursday. After reaching Howrah by travelling on Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express later on Thursday, Vaishnaw termed the journey extremely comfortable.

"The journey was extremely comfortable and the best part of the journey was interacting with youngsters and passengers," said the Union Minister. Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation, several railway projects worth more than Rs 8000 crore in Odisha via video conferencing on Thursday.

The projects include flagging off the Vande Bharat Express between Puri and Howrah, laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Puri and Cuttack railway stations, the dedication of 100 per cent electrification of the rail network in Odisha, doubling of the Sambalpur-Titlagarh rail line, a new broad gauge rail line between Angul - Sukinda; the third line connecting Manoharpur - Rourkela - Jharsuguda - Jamga and a new broad-gauge line between Bichhupali - Jhartarbha. Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister remarked that the people of Odisha and West Bengal are being presented with the Vande Bharat Express which is a symbol of modern and aspirational India.

"India's speed and progress can be seen whenever a Vande Bharat Train runs from one place to another," the PM said as he noted that this pace can now be witnessed in the states of Odisha and West Bengal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)