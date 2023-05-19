China's Xi says ready to help Central Asian countries to improve security

China's President Xi Jinping said on Friday that China is ready to help Central Asian countries to improve their law enforcement, security, and defence capability construction, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

In his remarks delivered at the China-Central Asia Summit in Xian city, Xi highlighted areas including energy, agriculture and employment to help build stronger relationships with the five countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)