Left Menu

J-K: Police issues advisory against suspicious international mobile numbers

Kashmir Police have issued an advisory against some suspicious International mobile numbers, that are spreading rumours against the upcoming G20 Summit in the Union Territory.

ANI | Updated: 19-05-2023 14:30 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 14:30 IST
J-K: Police issues advisory against suspicious international mobile numbers
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Srinagar ( Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 19 ( ANI): Kashmir Police have issued an advisory against a few suspicious International mobile numbers, that are spreading rumours about the upcoming G20 Summit in the Union Territory. The general public is advised to remain cautious towards some suspicious telecommunications and not to respond to any of the following numbers +44 7520 693559, +447418343648 and +44 7520 693134,+44 7418 343648 or any ISD number/virtual numbers which are spreading rumours regarding the upcoming G 20 event.

Additional Director General of Police Kashmir said these numbers are spreading spread anti-national messages and propaganda. Hence general public is requested to remain alert towards such attempts and not to respond to any such suspicious call, added the ADGP Kashmir. Citizens are requested that all such calls may be reported to the Police, said the Kashmir police. Cyber Police Kashmir has taken cognisance of this and investigations are underway, added the Kashmir police.

Moreover, if any person has any grievance or query related to the matter they may contact Cyber Police Stations in Kashmir or nearest Police Station, said Kashmir Police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023