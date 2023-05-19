J-K: Police issues advisory against suspicious international mobile numbers
Kashmir Police have issued an advisory against some suspicious International mobile numbers, that are spreading rumours against the upcoming G20 Summit in the Union Territory.
Srinagar ( Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 19 ( ANI): Kashmir Police have issued an advisory against a few suspicious International mobile numbers, that are spreading rumours about the upcoming G20 Summit in the Union Territory. The general public is advised to remain cautious towards some suspicious telecommunications and not to respond to any of the following numbers +44 7520 693559, +447418343648 and +44 7520 693134,+44 7418 343648 or any ISD number/virtual numbers which are spreading rumours regarding the upcoming G 20 event.
Additional Director General of Police Kashmir said these numbers are spreading spread anti-national messages and propaganda. Hence general public is requested to remain alert towards such attempts and not to respond to any such suspicious call, added the ADGP Kashmir. Citizens are requested that all such calls may be reported to the Police, said the Kashmir police. Cyber Police Kashmir has taken cognisance of this and investigations are underway, added the Kashmir police.
Moreover, if any person has any grievance or query related to the matter they may contact Cyber Police Stations in Kashmir or nearest Police Station, said Kashmir Police. (ANI)
