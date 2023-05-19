Left Menu

Joined by KZN Economic Development MEC, Sboniso Duma, the Minister will visit  the Toyota Plant based in Prospecton, eThekwini.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 19-05-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 18:53 IST
Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to visit Original Equipment Manufacturers
The Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, will today visit Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) in KwaZulu-Natal.

“The Minister’s visit to the OEM's is part of his continuous engagements with the automotive industry on their challenges caused by the current electricity crisis and possible short to medium term solutions on the demand side,” the Ministry of Electricity said in a statement.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

