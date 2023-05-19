Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to visit Original Equipment Manufacturers

The Minister in the Presidency responsible for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, will today visit Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) in KwaZulu-Natal.

Joined by KZN Economic Development MEC, Sboniso Duma, the Minister will visit the Toyota Plant based in Prospecton, eThekwini.

“The Minister’s visit to the OEM's is part of his continuous engagements with the automotive industry on their challenges caused by the current electricity crisis and possible short to medium term solutions on the demand side,” the Ministry of Electricity said in a statement.

