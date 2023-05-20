Left Menu

CET exam: "Measures taken to ensure no student is affected due to oath- taking ceremony", says CM designate Siddaramaiah

The oath ceremony will take place on Saturday in Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru.

Chief Minister designate of Karnataka Siddaramaiah (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister designate of Karnataka Siddaramaiah on Friday said that measures have been taken to ensure that no student appearing for Common Entrance Test-2023 exams on Saturday is affected due to the oath-taking ceremony scheduled on the same day. Taking to his Twitter handle, Siddramaiah wrote, "Measures have been taken to ensure no student attending the CET exam, in the centres around Kanteerava stadium, is affected due to oath-taking ceremony. I request all the candidates to reach the examination centre before 9:30 AM, and reach out to the Police for any help".

Congress has invited the leaders of like-minded parties to the swearing-in ceremony of Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar.. As per the sources, the invitation has also been sent to like-minded opposition parties and their leaders including Hemant Soren, Sitaram Yechuri, Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, and Farooq Abdullah, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that he had accepted the Congress' invitation to attend the swearing-in ceremony. "They (Congress) had a massive win (in Karnataka). I am in contact with the CM designate. He and Congress President also invited me to the swearing-in ceremony, so I told them that I will come...if Opposition parties come together, that will be in the interest of the nation, efforts are underway for that," Kumar said.

Trinamool Congress MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar will also attend the swearing-in ceremony on behalf of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. "The CM designate of Karnataka Siddaramaiah and his other colleagues called personally to invite All India Trinamool Congress Chairperson and Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee for swearing-in tomorrow. She conveyed her best wishes and designated Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar TMC Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha to attend the ceremony," TMC MP, Derek O'Brien has tweeted on Friday. (ANI)

