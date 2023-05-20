Hyderabad: 3 killed after car rams into stationary truck

Three youths lost their lives while eight others were left injured after a car rammed into a parked truck near Khanapur crossroad on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Friday, said police. As per the people present at the spot at the time of the accident, the car was overspeeding and the driver lost control while attempting to overtake another vehicle.

According to Jagadishwar Reddy, DCP Rajendranagar, the accident took place at around 10 am while the people in the car were travelling from Nizampet to Ocean Park. Following the crash, the bodies were taken out by the police team.

The injured were rushed to hospital, where two are said to be critical. Family members of all the victims are being contracted and further required action is being taken after registering a case, said the police official. (ANI)

