Left Menu

Hyderabad: 3 killed after car rams into stationary truck

Three youths lost their lives while eight others were left injured after a car rammed into a parked truck near Khanapur crossroad on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Friday, said police.

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2023 09:59 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 09:59 IST
Hyderabad: 3 killed after car rams into stationary truck
Visual of the car which met with accident (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three youths lost their lives while eight others were left injured after a car rammed into a parked truck near Khanapur crossroad on the outskirts of Hyderabad on Friday, said police. As per the people present at the spot at the time of the accident, the car was overspeeding and the driver lost control while attempting to overtake another vehicle.

According to Jagadishwar Reddy, DCP Rajendranagar, the accident took place at around 10 am while the people in the car were travelling from Nizampet to Ocean Park. Following the crash, the bodies were taken out by the police team.

The injured were rushed to hospital, where two are said to be critical. Family members of all the victims are being contracted and further required action is being taken after registering a case, said the police official. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
3
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023