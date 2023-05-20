Left Menu

J-K: Doda police raid houses of local terrorists

In a major crackdown on local terrorists, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Doda Police on Saturday carried out raids at multiple locations in the Gandoh area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 21:56 IST
J-K: Doda police raid houses of local terrorists
Visual of SIU Doda officer carrying out the raid (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major crackdown on local terrorists, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Doda Police on Saturday carried out raids at multiple locations in the Gandoh area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Doda Abdul Qayoom, told reporters that houses of local terrorists were raided in connection with an old case.

"The raids were conducted by the SIU Doda in connection with case FIR No. 06/2021 under sections 121, 121-A, 122 IPC, and sections 13, 18 and 20 of Unlawful Activities Prevention Act registered at Police Station Gandoh. During the operation, the houses of local terrorists were searched who are presently operating from Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK)," he said. SSP Doda further added, "The evidence and clues which surfaced during searches are being made part of the investigation of the case and may lead to identifying the supporters and sympathizers of terrorists who are working as Over Ground Workers (OGW) for the terrorist organisation".

The accused have been identified as Atta Mohammad, Mohammad Yasir, Mohammad Shafi, Amjid Ali, and Majid Hussain. All these local terrorists have ex-filtrated to PAK/POK in the early nineties and are presently operating from Pakistan in a desperate attempt to revive militancy in District Doda by way of contacting the local youth through various virtual modes and instigating them to join militancy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023