Left Menu

Pakistani drone shot down in Amritsar, fourth in last 2 days: BSF

Officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) have shot down a Pakistani drone and seized a bag containing suspected narcotics from Punjab's Amritsar, officials said on Saturday.

ANI | Updated: 20-05-2023 22:51 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 22:51 IST
Pakistani drone shot down in Amritsar, fourth in last 2 days: BSF
Drone shot down by BSF (Photo Courtesy: BSF_Punjab/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) have shot down a Pakistani drone and seized a bag containing suspected narcotics from Punjab's Amritsar, officials said on Saturday. Moreover, the BSF said that it was the fourth drone shot down by them in the last two days.

"A drone from #Pakistan violated Indian Airspace & was intercepted(by fire) by #AlertBSF troops of #Amritsar Sector. During search, the drone & a bag of suspected narcotics has been recovered," BSF Punjab Frontier said in a tweet. Earlier on Friday, BSF shot down two drones in Amritsar.

"On May 19 at about 8:55 pm, Border Security Force troops deployed in-depth area, heard the buzzing sound of a suspected drone, in the area near village Udhar Dhariwal in District Amritsar. As per the laid down drill, the troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone by firing," said a statement from the BSF. During the initial search of the area, BSF troops recovered a black-coloured drone in partially broken condition from the farming fields.

Regarding the second incident, BSF troops shot down a drone from Pakistan in the Amritsar sector and foiled a smuggling bid. "On May 19, at about 9:24 PM, Border Security Force troops deployed in-depth area, heard the buzzing sound of a suspected drone and dropping off something inside the farming fields in the same area. As per the laid down drill, the troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone by firing," BSF had said in a statement.

During the search of the area, BSF troops recovered a drone alongwith a consignment containing 2 packets of suspected Narcotics, attached to the drone, by means of an iron ring, it said. The gross weight of the recovered consignment of suspected heroin is approximately -2.6 Kg.

#AlertBSF troops have brought down another drone from #Pakistan, that met with swift response from tps in #Amritsar Sector. Bag with suspected narcotics hooked with #drone has also been recovered. Worth mentioning this is 2nd drone shot down in a night in #amritsar," tweeted BSF Frontier Punjab. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023