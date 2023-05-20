Pakistani drone shot down in Amritsar, fourth in last 2 days: BSF

Officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) have shot down a Pakistani drone and seized a bag containing suspected narcotics from Punjab's Amritsar, officials said on Saturday. Moreover, the BSF said that it was the fourth drone shot down by them in the last two days.

"A drone from #Pakistan violated Indian Airspace & was intercepted(by fire) by #AlertBSF troops of #Amritsar Sector. During search, the drone & a bag of suspected narcotics has been recovered," BSF Punjab Frontier said in a tweet. Earlier on Friday, BSF shot down two drones in Amritsar.

"On May 19 at about 8:55 pm, Border Security Force troops deployed in-depth area, heard the buzzing sound of a suspected drone, in the area near village Udhar Dhariwal in District Amritsar. As per the laid down drill, the troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone by firing," said a statement from the BSF. During the initial search of the area, BSF troops recovered a black-coloured drone in partially broken condition from the farming fields.

Regarding the second incident, BSF troops shot down a drone from Pakistan in the Amritsar sector and foiled a smuggling bid. "On May 19, at about 9:24 PM, Border Security Force troops deployed in-depth area, heard the buzzing sound of a suspected drone and dropping off something inside the farming fields in the same area. As per the laid down drill, the troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone by firing," BSF had said in a statement.

During the search of the area, BSF troops recovered a drone alongwith a consignment containing 2 packets of suspected Narcotics, attached to the drone, by means of an iron ring, it said. The gross weight of the recovered consignment of suspected heroin is approximately -2.6 Kg.

#AlertBSF troops have brought down another drone from #Pakistan, that met with swift response from tps in #Amritsar Sector. Bag with suspected narcotics hooked with #drone has also been recovered. Worth mentioning this is 2nd drone shot down in a night in #amritsar," tweeted BSF Frontier Punjab. (ANI)

