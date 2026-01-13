Unlocking the Secrets of Gut Pain: The Role of Oestrogen

A groundbreaking study has shed light on why women often experience more severe gut pain, identifying the impact of oestrogen on gut sensitivity. The research, conducted by the South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute and the University of California, San Francisco, reveals a hormone-driven pathway that may hold the key to understanding this disparity.

The study, published in the prestigious journal 'Science', found that oestrogen enhances the release of gut hormone PYY, which in turn stimulates serotonin production and sensitises gut nerves to painful stimuli. This discovery could explain the higher prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders in women.

Furthermore, the research underscores the potential benefits of dietary changes, such as low FODMAP diets, in alleviating symptoms. The findings offer a compelling biological rationale for these interventions, suggesting that targeting the oestrogen-sensitive pathway could lead to new treatments for chronic gut pain without disrupting normal digestive functions.

