India Eyes Mega Deal for 114 Rafale Jets Amid Strategic Push

In a significant strategic development, India is poised to finalize an extensive defense deal with France aimed at acquiring 114 Rafale fighter jets. The agreement, valued at approximately Rs 3.25 lakh crore, will include a 30% indigenous manufacturing component within India.

According to top Defense sources, the proposal under discussion during the upcoming high-level meeting of the Defense Ministry also involves acquiring 12-18 of these jets in a fly-away condition. India is also negotiating for the integration of Indian weaponry and other systems into the French aircraft, despite the source codes remaining with France.

This potential deal marks India's largest-ever defense acquisition, enhancing its military fleet as it assesses aircraft offers from the U.S. and Russia. Dassault Aviation, in collaboration with Indian firms, plans to establish a maintenance base in Hyderabad for Rafale jet engines, demonstrating India's commitment to bolstering its defense capabilities and enhancing strategic partnerships.