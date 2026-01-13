BJP Criticizes West Bengal Officials for Blocking Electoral Objections

The BJP has brought forward serious allegations against officials in two districts of West Bengal, stating they refused to accept Form 7 meant for raising objections against entries on the voters' list.

The opposition accused Election Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant EROs (AEROs) in Malda and Hooghly of blocking a lawful democratic process. This issue was highlighted in a post on the social media platform X.

According to the BJP, several residents of English Bazar in Malda attempted to submit 1,500 objections via Form 7, in line with Election Commission of India guidelines. However, these efforts were thwarted as EROs and AEROs cited lack of instructions and deflected responsibility, allegedly part of a deliberate obstruction of justice. Similar incidents reportedly occurred in the Chuchura Assembly constituency of Hooghly district.

(With inputs from agencies.)