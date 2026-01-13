Left Menu

Icy Grip: Travel Chaos in Central and Eastern Europe

Freezing rain and icy conditions led to severe travel disruptions in central and eastern Europe. Airports in countries like the Czech Republic and Hungary were forced to halt or delay operations. Similarly, public transport, including trains and trams, faced cancellations and delays across the region due to adverse weather conditions.

  • Country:
  • Czechia

Severe freezing rain and icy conditions wreaked havoc on travel across central and eastern Europe on Tuesday. Major airports in the Czech Republic, Austria, Slovakia, and Hungary faced widespread delays and cancellations.

In a remarkable disruption, Vienna International Airport, a key hub in central Europe, temporarily ceased flight operations. Prague's Vaclav Havel Airport also imposed restrictions on arrivals, while Slovakia's main international airport was completely shut down for several hours.

The inclement weather has extended its reach beyond air travel, affecting public transport systems. In Budapest, tram services were heavily disrupted by ice accumulation. Furthermore, regional and international train services experienced significant delays and cancellations as travel authorities advised avoiding non-urgent journeys.

