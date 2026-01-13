Former South Korean President Faces Death Penalty

In a landmark move, South Korea's special prosecutor on Tuesday sought the death penalty for former President Yoon Suk Yeol. The charges against Yoon include insurrection related to his brief declaration of martial law in December 2024.

This dramatic legal proceeding highlights a turbulent period in South Korean politics, drawing widespread attention both domestically and internationally. The imposition of martial law during Yoon's presidency was met with widespread condemnation and protest.

As the case unfolds, it underscores the rigorous legal challenges and accountability measures facing former political leaders, with Yoon's trial set to be closely monitored by global observers. The outcome could have far-reaching implications for South Korea's legal and political framework.