Left Menu

Former South Korean President Faces Death Penalty

South Korea's special prosecutor has requested the death penalty for former President Yoon Suk Yeol. The charges of insurrection pertain to his imposition of martial law in December 2024. This development marks a significant turn in South Korea's political landscape and judicial proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 13-01-2026 18:11 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 18:11 IST
Former South Korean President Faces Death Penalty
prosecutor
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a landmark move, South Korea's special prosecutor on Tuesday sought the death penalty for former President Yoon Suk Yeol. The charges against Yoon include insurrection related to his brief declaration of martial law in December 2024.

This dramatic legal proceeding highlights a turbulent period in South Korean politics, drawing widespread attention both domestically and internationally. The imposition of martial law during Yoon's presidency was met with widespread condemnation and protest.

As the case unfolds, it underscores the rigorous legal challenges and accountability measures facing former political leaders, with Yoon's trial set to be closely monitored by global observers. The outcome could have far-reaching implications for South Korea's legal and political framework.

TRENDING

1
Nishad Party's 'Sankalp Diwas': A March of Resolve and Unity

Nishad Party's 'Sankalp Diwas': A March of Resolve and Unity

 India
2
Trump Administration Labels Muslim Brotherhood Branches as Terrorist Organisations

Trump Administration Labels Muslim Brotherhood Branches as Terrorist Organis...

 United States
3
RBI Proposes Revival of Urban Cooperative Bank Licenses

RBI Proposes Revival of Urban Cooperative Bank Licenses

 India
4
Hamas Leadership Election: New Era or Old Challenges?

Hamas Leadership Election: New Era or Old Challenges?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026