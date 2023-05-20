Left Menu

Case filed against five including former PM's granddaughter Adrija Manjari's husband in Odisha royal family dispute

Adrija Manjari had registered complaints in front of Uttarakhand DGP levelling serious allegations of domestic violence and dowry harassment.

The police have filed a case against five people including the husband of Adrija Manjari in connection with the Odisha royal family dispute case. Notably, Adrija Manjari is the granddaughter of former Prime Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh.

She had registered complaints in front of Uttarakhand DGP levelling serious allegations of domestic violence, dowry harassment. SSP Dehradun Dilip Singh Kunwar said that Dehradun police have taken action in the dispute of the Odisha royal family.

The case will be investigated by the Circle Officer of Rajpur, Uttarakhand. (ANI)

