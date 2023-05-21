Left Menu

Marine police seizes 550 kg banned sea cucumbers from a house in Rameshwaram

Coastal Security Group Police Inspector Kanagaraj received a tip-off that government-banned sea cucumbers were being boiled in a house at Serangottai village on the Rameswaram-Dhanushkodi route.

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2023 07:45 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 07:45 IST
Marine police seizes 550 kg banned sea cucumbers from a house in Rameshwaram
Banned sea cucumbers seized (Photo credit/ Coastal security Group police Inspector, Rameswaram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Rameshwaram Coastal Security Group police on Saturday seized 550 kg of banned sea cucumbers from a house at Serangottai village on the Rameswaram-Dhanushkodi route, officials said. Rameshwar Coastal Security Group Police Inspector Kanagaraj received a tip-off that government-banned sea cucumbers were being boiled in a house at Serangottai village on the Rameswaram-Dhanushkodi route.

"During a thorough search in the area, it was revealed that there was about 550 kg of government-banned sea cucumbers lying in the oven inside the house of S Lingam. The sea cucumbers were seized," the official said. Officials said that police are on the lookout to nab the absconding criminal. "Further investigation is underway," they said.

In March this year, around 250 kilograms of processed sea cucumbers were seized by Mandapam Police during a joint search operation from Vedalai next to Ramanathapuram District Mandapam. Sea Cucumbers are essential for the marine ecosystem as they consume decomposing organic matter and convert it into recyclable nutrients for other marine life. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
3
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global
4
PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7 Hiroshima Summit

PM Modi holds bilateral meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at G-7...

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023