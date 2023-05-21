Guru Arjan Dev's Martyrdom Day, Maharishi Kashyap Jayanti to be restricted holidays in Haryana

Chandigarh( Haryana) [India], May 21 ( ANI): Haryana government said that May 23 and May 24 will be observed as restricted holidays in all the government departments, boards, corporations and educational Institutions in the State on account of Guru Arjan Dev's Martyrdom Day and Maharishi Kashyap Jayant, said the Official Twitter handle of Information, Public Relations of the Haryana government. "Haryana Government clarifies that May 23, & May 24, 2023, will be observed as Restricted Holidays (RH) in all the Govt Depts, Boards, Corporations & Educational Institutions in the State on account of Guru Arjan Dev's Martyrdom Day & Maharishi Kashyap Jayanti," tweeted DPR Haryana.

Guru Arjan Dev was the fifth guru of Sikhs and he was martyred on June 16, 1606. In the Hindu calendar, Shaheedi Diwas or the martyrdom day of Guru Arjan Dev is observed on Jeth Sudi 4 which falls on May 23 this year. Guru Arjan Dev was born in 1563 in Goindval of Tarn Taran district and he was executed on the orders of Mughal emperor Jahangir becoming the first martyr of the Sikh religion. It is said that the Mughals feared his increasing influence in northern India and the spread of Sikhism.

In 2022, while addressing a large gathering during the Maharishi Kashyap Jayanti celebrations organized in Karnal, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced the birth anniversary of Maharishi Kashyap would be included in the list of restricted holidays. (ANI)

