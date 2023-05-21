Left Menu

36-yr-old dies after being rammed by four-wheeler in west Delhi, woman driver held: Cops

One man died on Sunday after he was rammed by a high-end vehicle, being driven by a woman in west Delhi, police said.

ANI | Updated: 21-05-2023 21:18 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 21:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A 36-year-old man died on Sunday after he was rammed by a high-end vehicle, being driven by a woman in west Delhi, police said. According to Delhi Police, a 28-year-old woman, a resident of Ashok Vihar, rammed her four-wheeler into a man near the city's Moti Nagar flyover.

Immediately the man was rushed to hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment. The police have arrested the accused.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and police are investigating the matter. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

