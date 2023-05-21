36-yr-old dies after being rammed by four-wheeler in west Delhi, woman driver held: Cops

A 36-year-old man died on Sunday after he was rammed by a high-end vehicle, being driven by a woman in west Delhi, police said. According to Delhi Police, a 28-year-old woman, a resident of Ashok Vihar, rammed her four-wheeler into a man near the city's Moti Nagar flyover.

Immediately the man was rushed to hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment. The police have arrested the accused.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and police are investigating the matter. Further information is awaited. (ANI)

