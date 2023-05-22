Left Menu

Bosnia to begin talks on gas pipeline from Russia -Bosnian Serb envoy in Moscow to RIA

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-05-2023 12:00 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 11:57 IST
Bosnia to begin talks on gas pipeline from Russia -Bosnian Serb envoy in Moscow to RIA
Milorad Dodik Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina has agreed to begin negotiations on building a gas pipeline to ship gas from Russia, the head of Republika Srpska's representative office in Russia told state news agency RIA in an interview published on Monday.

RIA cited Dusko Perovic as saying: "The Council of Ministers of Bosnia and Herzegovina gave the green light to start the negotiation process", and that region's government would seek to have gas shipped via neighbouring Serbia.

Republika Srpska, the Serb-dominated part of Bosnia and Herzegovina, has taken a strongly pro-Moscow line under its nationalist leader, Milorad Dodik.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023