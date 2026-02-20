Unraveled Vows: Dog Dispute Cancels Wedding in UP
A wedding in Uttar Pradesh was abruptly called off following a violent altercation over the bride's pet dog. The dispute left five people injured and led to the cancellation of the marriage between Sumit and Tanu Kesarwani. The incident highlighted underlying tensions within the families.
- Country:
- India
A wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district dramatically unraveled after a dispute over the bride's pet dog escalated into a violent clash, injuring at least five people. The incident transpired early Thursday in the Khaga area, disrupting the marriage festivities of Sumit and Tanu Kesarwani.
Tensions flared when the bride's dog barked and members of the groom's family allegedly attempted to silence it, reportedly resulting in an attack on the animal. This act sparked a heated argument, culminating in a physical confrontation involving chairs and sticks. Several individuals, including members of both families, sustained injuries during the scuffle.
Despite police intervention and attempts at mediation, the bride chose to call off the wedding. Allegations of a concealed prior marriage and intoxication on the groom's side exacerbated the situation. Ultimately, the families amicably decided to cancel the ceremony and return exchanged gifts and valuables, with no formal complaint lodged.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- wedding
- dispute
- Uttar Pradesh
- pet dog
- violence
- clash
- bride
- groom
- cancellation
- injuries
ALSO READ
South Africa Gears Up for T20 World Cup Clash Against India
Wetlands Under Siege: Controversy and Construction Clash in East Kolkata
Clash in Telangana Mall Over Religious Music Sparks Commotion
Unrest in Sihora: Clash Over Religious Ceremonies Sparks Violence
Crystal Palace Fined for Controversial Banner in Premier League Clash