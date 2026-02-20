Supreme Court Overturns Trump's Emergency Tariffs, Global Economic Ripple Effects Expected

The U.S. Supreme Court delivered a landmark ruling on President Donald Trump's tariffs strategy, ending his reliance on a decades-old emergency law. In a decisive 6-3 decision penned by Chief Justice John Roberts, the court determined that Trump overstepped his authority with tariffs that fueled global trade tensions.

The judgment stemmed from a legal challenge by businesses and states against Trump's unprecedented use of the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), typically reserved for sanctions, not tariffs. The court ruling underscored Congressional powers over taxation, potentially requiring refunds for billions collected under these tariffs.

While Trump's administration explored alternative legal routes via national security threats to uphold some tariffs, the Supreme Court decision dismantles a core facet of his foreign policy arsenal, underlining the constitutional checks on executive power in trade and economic matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)