Kerala: V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar gets warm welcome at CM Vijayan's residence in Thiruvananthapuram

Vice President will be inaugurating the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of the Kerala Legislative Assembly building in Thiruvananthapuram, where he will address the gathering and release a Souvenir of Kerala Legislature International Book Festival - 2023.

ANI | Updated: 22-05-2023 12:55 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 12:53 IST
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's residence. Image Credit: ANI
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar who is on a two-day visit to Kerala reached CM Pinarayi Vijayan's residence in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. Vice President accompanied by his wife received a warm welcome from Vijayan and his family members. Later, in the day Vice President will be inaugurating the Silver Jubilee Celebrations of the Kerala Legislative Assembly building in Thiruvananthapuram, where he will address the gathering and release a Souvenir of Kerala Legislature International Book Festival - 2023.

The Legislative Assembly building was inaugurated on May 22, 1998, by former President KR Narayanan. Later in the day, Vice President Dhankhar will visit the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, Kannur, where he will interact with the cadets. This marks the first visit by any Vice President to the INA. During the tour of Kannur, Vice President Dhankhar will pay respects to his teacher Rathna Nair at her residence in Thalassery. Nair taught Dhankhar when he was a student at Sainik School, Chittorgarh.

Earlier, on Sunday, Jagdeep Dhankhar had paid obeisance at Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Thiruvananthapuram. Taking to Twitter, the Vice President said, "Blessed to have the darshan at the sacred Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple today and prayed for the welfare and happiness of all. The tranquil ambience and captivating architecture of the majestic temple showcase Kerala's rich heritage." "May the Lord's blessings continue to touch the countless souls seeking guidance and solace," he added. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

