Delhi: Man barges house, snatches mobile from child alone in home

A man allegedly barged into the house and looted a mobile phone from a child while he was alone at home in Delhi's Gulshan Chowk on Sunday, said police. According to the police, on Sunday, a 25-year-old man entered the house located in Gulshan Chowk, Anand Parbat industrial area. A 10-year-old boy aged was alone at the house and was playing on his mobile phone.

The man started querying about an address from the boy. The accused allegedly snatched his phone at knife-point and fled the spot. Following the incident, the boy's mother reached out to police and filed a complaint after which police registered a case and started an investigation, said a police official. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)