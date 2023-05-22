Left Menu

Delhi: Man barges house, snatches mobile from child alone in home

A man looted mobile phone from a child while he was alone at home and playing games on mobile phone in Delhi's Gulshan Chowk on Sunday, said police.

ANI | Updated: 22-05-2023 13:55 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 13:55 IST
Delhi: Man barges house, snatches mobile from child alone in home
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man allegedly barged into the house and looted a mobile phone from a child while he was alone at home in Delhi's Gulshan Chowk on Sunday, said police. According to the police, on Sunday, a 25-year-old man entered the house located in Gulshan Chowk, Anand Parbat industrial area. A 10-year-old boy aged was alone at the house and was playing on his mobile phone.

The man started querying about an address from the boy. The accused allegedly snatched his phone at knife-point and fled the spot. Following the incident, the boy's mother reached out to police and filed a complaint after which police registered a case and started an investigation, said a police official. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023