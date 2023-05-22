Left Menu

BLS International signs visa outsourcing contract with Spanish govt for another term

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2023 18:00 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 17:10 IST
BLS International on Monday said Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union, and Cooperation (MAEUEC) of Spain has awarded it the global contract for visa application outsourcing for the second time in a row.

BLS International is into visa and consular services.

The contract covers Europe, the Americas, Latin America, the CIS, Africa, the Middle East, and APAC, among other regions, the company said in a stock exchange filing.

BLS International has been serving the Spanish government since 2016 and operates 122 visa application centres (VACs) in 40 countries.

''This is a very significant win for BLS International, which handles approximately 2 million Spanish visa applications annually and is expected to increase further,'' it said.

The category of national visas is also being outsourced for the first time, which will lead to a further increase in volumes and opening of offices in new geographies, it said.

As a part of the contract, BLS said it will also be offering various value-added services (VAS) like SMS, courier services, mobile biometrics, and premium lounge.

The company works with over 46 client governments, including diplomatic missions, embassies, and consulates. It has a network of more than 27,000 centres globally with a strength of over 20,000 employees and associates.

BLS said it has processed over 62 million applications to date globally.

The company's shares closed at Rs 176.35 apiece, up 0.94 per cent on BSE.

