Left Menu

Dr Rajeev Kumar Sharma assumes charge as Director Health Services Jammu

Dr Rajeev Kumar Sharma assumes charge as Director Health Services Jammu. In his previous stint, he was posted as Deputy Director of Health Services at headquarters in Jammu.

ANI | Updated: 22-05-2023 22:58 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 22:58 IST
Dr Rajeev Kumar Sharma assumes charge as Director Health Services Jammu
Dr Rajeev Kumar Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dr Rajeev Kumar Sharma on Monday assumed the charge of Director Health Services, Jammu, an official statement said. In his previous stint, he was posted as Deputy Director of Health Services at headquarters in Jammu.

Dr Rajeev Kumar Sharma joined as Assistant Surgeon in Health Department. He has done a Master of Surgery (MS) in ENT.

Dr Rajeev Kumar Sharma served the department in various other capacities as Medical Superintendent at Government Hospital Sarwal and as Chief Medical Officer at Reasi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023