Delhi Declaration Garners Global Signatures at India AI Summit

The Delhi declaration, aimed at fostering cooperation in artificial intelligence, has attracted 70 signatory nations. IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw anticipates over 80 signatures by the event's end. The India AI Summit, hailed as a success, saw substantial investment commitments and overcame opposition protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2026 19:22 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 19:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Delhi declaration, which seeks to promote international collaboration in the realm of artificial intelligence, has already attracted 70 nations as signatories, according to IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The Minister expressed confidence that the number would exceed 80 by the event's conclusion on Saturday. Vaishnaw emphasized the summit's achievements, noting an investment commitment exceeding USD 250 billion towards infrastructure.

Despite protests from the Congress, the summit was hailed as a monumental success, drawing over 5 lakh visitors and demonstrating significant interest and engagement among India's youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

