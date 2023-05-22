Left Menu

"Report for incident has been ordered," Deputy CM Shivakumar on techie's death in Bengaluru floods

Notably, a woman techie died in Bengaluru on May 21 after being stuck in an underpass filled with neck-deep water.

ANI | Updated: 22-05-2023 23:47 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 23:47 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
Following the techie's death caused by the Bengaluru floods, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Monday said that a report for the incident has been ordered. He further assured that such incidents won't happen again.

"We have ordered a report on all the underpasses in the state including the 18 underpasses in Bengaluru, following the death of a techie. Everything won't happen in a day but will ensure that such an incident doesn't happen again. It is our duty to protect our citizens' lives," DK Shivakumar said. Notably, a woman techie died in Bengaluru on May 21 after being stuck in an underpass filled with neck-deep water.

An FIR was registered at Bengaluru's Halasuru Gate Police Station in connection with the death of a 23-year-old woman after a car gets submerged in the flooded underpass in Bengaluru's K.R. Circle on Sunday, police said. The woman has been identified as Bhanurekha. An FIR was registered on the complaint filed by her brother Sandeep.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah met the family members of 23-year-old woman Bhanurekha who died after drowning in the waterlogged underpass in the KR Circle area in Bengaluru. Severe water logging was witnessed in an underpass in the KR circle area in Bengaluru after heavy rain lashed the city.

Earlier, several people stuck in the underpass were safely rescued and taken to the hospital. Heavy rainfall and hailstorms lashed Bengaluru on Sunday leading to severe water-logging in several parts of the city.

However, former chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday accused the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials of negligence in taking up precautionary measures against heavy rains, despite warnings from the Meteorological Department. Talking to the media persons in Bengaluru, Bommai said, "It was painful that the life of a woman was snuffed out in rains that lashed only for a few hours in the State capital on Sunday." (ANI)

