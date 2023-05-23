Left Menu

U.S. Treasury cash balance rises slightly to $60.66 bln as of Friday

The U.S. Treasury said on Monday that its cash balance as of Friday was $60.66 billion, compared to $57.34 billion a day earlier and $139.94 billion a week earlier, amid tense negotiations over raising the federal debt ceiling. Wrightson ICAP had forecast cash balance of $55 billion for Friday, but estimated that this would sink to $25 billion on June 1.

Reuters | Updated: 23-05-2023 01:31 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 01:31 IST
U.S. Treasury cash balance rises slightly to $60.66 bln as of Friday

The U.S. Treasury said on Monday that its cash balance as of Friday was $60.66 billion, compared to $57.34 billion a day earlier and $139.94 billion a week earlier, amid tense negotiations over raising the federal debt ceiling. U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the Treasury could run short of sufficient cash and borrowing resources to pay all of the U.S. government's bills as soon as June 1 without action by Congress to increase the debt ceiling.

As of May 17, the Treasury had $92 billion in borrowing capacity remaining under available extraordinary cash management measures to avoid breaching the debt limit. Wrightson ICAP had forecast cash balance of $55 billion for Friday, but estimated that this would sink to $25 billion on June 1. A Goldman Sachs note to clients on Friday noted that Treasury in past debt limit episodes has used a $30 billion cash threshold as a minimum needed to pay U.S. obligations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
3
Dutch politician leads fact-finding mission to Bangladesh to investigate genocide committed by Pak army

Dutch politician leads fact-finding mission to Bangladesh to investigate gen...

 United Kingdom
4
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023