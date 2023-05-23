CUET (UG) 2023 Phase I: 76 pc attendance recorded on Day 2

The first phase (May 21-24) of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) Undergraduate examinations was successfully completed in three shifts on May 22, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said on Monday. UGC Chairman said that a total of 2,24,575 candidates appeared on Monday and 76 per cent attendance was recorded on Day 2 of the first phase of CUET UG examinations.

"All three shifts on May 22 have been completed successfully, with a total number of candidates scheduled today, around 2,24,575. Shift 1 of CUET-UG in all 261 cities and 415 centres were completed. The total number of candidates scheduled in shift 1 was 74342. 74 per cent attendance recorded," he said. "Shift 2 of CUET-UG in all 264 cities and 386 centres completed. The total number of candidates scheduled in shift 2 was 58,338. 79 per cent attendance recorded. Shift 3 of CUET-UG in all 262 cities and 450 centres completed. The total number of candidates scheduled in shift 3 was 91,895. 75 per cent attendance recorded," he added.

He also mentioned that in a few centres, the examination was started with a delay due to technical glitches. "In only 4 out of 450 centres today, the exam started later than scheduled but was successfully completed. The exam started late due to a couple of reasons, such as power fluctuations in some centres and, in others, students needing to follow staggered entry. Students were informed in the admit cards to enter the centre in a staggered manner. But in a few centres, since they came late, there was crowding and subsequent delay in the start of the exam," he said.

UGC Chairman N Jagadesh Kumar further mentioned that authorities are working to release admit cards for the CUET(UG) phase 2 by the morning of May 23. "For the second phase (May 25-28), we are working to provide the admit cards by the morning of May 23. We will announce the City information slips for the third phase ( May 29-June 2) on May 23," he said. (ANI)

