BSF shot down Pakistani drone carrying narcotics near International border in Punjab

Troops of Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday shot down a Pakistani drone carrying narcotics along the international border in Punjab's Amritsar, said a BSF official.

ANI | Updated: 23-05-2023 06:53 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 06:53 IST
Pakistani drone shot by BSF near international border in Amritsar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Troops of Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday shot down a Pakistani drone carrying narcotics along the international border in Punjab's Amritsar, said a BSF official. The official said that two packets suspected to be heroin have been seized during the search.

"BSF shot down a Pakistani drone carrying narcotics near the International border in Punjab's Amritsar. Troops of 144 Corps of BSF conducted an operation in the BOP Rajatal area in which a drone has been shot down. 2 packets suspected to be of heroin have been seized," Ajay Kumar Mishra, BSF Commandant, Amritsar said. Earlier on Sunday, officials said the BSF shot down a Pakistani drone carrying narcotics near International Border near Punjab's Amritsar.

The BSF troops deployed in the depth area heard the buzzing sound of a suspected Pakistani drone in the Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar district around 8.48 pm on Saturday, the BSF said in a statement. "The BSF troops immediately reacted to intercept the drone as per the laid down drill and successfully downed the Pakistani drone with contraband," it said.

During the initial search of the area, the BSF troops recovered a "drone (Quadcopter, DJI Matrice, 300 RTK) along with a consignment containing three packets of suspected narcotics, attached with the drone by the means of the iron ring, from the farming fields of Dhanoe Kalan village." The BSF said that four luminous strips were also found attached to the consignment for easy detection of smugglers.

"The gross weight of the recovered consignment of suspected heroin is approximately 3.3 kg. Another nefarious attempt of Pakistan foiled by vigilant BSF troops," added the BSF, which is mandated to guard 3,323 km India-Pakistan border. (ANI)

