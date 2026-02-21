Left Menu

India-U.S. Trade Dynamics: Trump's Tariff Reversal and New Export Opportunities

The U.S. has reduced its reciprocal tariff on Indian goods from 25% to 10%, following a Supreme Court ruling against broader global tariffs. This temporary tariff is set for 150 days starting February 24, 2026. The move may influence ongoing India-U.S. trade pact negotiations, as India reassesses its tariff strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 13:44 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 13:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The United States has announced a reduction in reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods, lowering them from 25% to 10%. This update follows a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that invalidated some of President Donald Trump's global tariff policies, prompting a reassessment of the trade relationship between the two countries.

The temporary import surcharge of 10% will be effective for 150 days starting February 24, 2026, as detailed in a presidential proclamation. This move is considered a measure to level the international playing field for U.S. exporters, impacting about 60 countries previously subjected to varied reciprocal tariffs.

As India and the U.S. prepare to finalize the first phase of their bilateral trade agreement, experts suggest that India may need to reevaluate its trade strategies in light of the decreased tariff rates imposed by the U.S. The new development comes amid ongoing discussions about mutual trade benefits and potential adjustments in India's approach to tariffs.

