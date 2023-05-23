Left Menu

France will own 100% of EDF on June 8 - French Finance minister

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-05-2023 11:30 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 11:29 IST
Bruno Le Maire Image Credit: Wikipedia
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday on RTL radio the French state now owned 98% of power company EDF, adding it will have 100% of the shares on June 8.

Earlier this month, a French appeals court rejected a complaint filed by minority shareholders against the terms of a government buyout of EDF, clearing the way for a full nationalisation of the company to go ahead.

