France will own 100% of EDF on June 8 - French Finance minister
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-05-2023 11:30 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 11:29 IST
- Country:
- France
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday on RTL radio the French state now owned 98% of power company EDF, adding it will have 100% of the shares on June 8.
Earlier this month, a French appeals court rejected a complaint filed by minority shareholders against the terms of a government buyout of EDF, clearing the way for a full nationalisation of the company to go ahead.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- French
- Bruno Le Maire
Advertisement