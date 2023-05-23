Left Menu

China says will it step up auditing of economic policy implementations

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-05-2023
China says will it step up auditing of economic policy implementations
  • China

China will step up the auditing on the implementation of its economic policy package, and pay close attention to key areas such as local government debt, the financial sector and real estate, state media reported on Tuesday.

The country will make sure there are no loopholes in the audit supervision power of all local departments and units that manage and use public funds, state-owned assets and state-owned resources, CCTV reported from a meeting held by the Communist party's auditing committee.

