Rs 200 cr extortion case: Delhi Police files two FSL reports

Delhi Police on Tuesday filed two Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reports in Rs 200 crore extortion case in Patiala House Court.

Delhi Police on Tuesday filed two Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) reports in Rs 200 crore extortion case in Patiala House Court. One of the reports is related to the mobile phone of Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

The reports were submitted to the court's Special Judge Shailendra Malik. The court has listed the matter for a hearing on June 6. Special public prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh apprised the court that one report was from Gujarat Lab and another from Delhi's Rohini FSL. The same have being filed before the court.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar and his wife, Leena Maria, were produced before the court during the day. Delhi police have already filed a charge sheet in the matter. It is at the stage of arguments on charge. The matter was pending due to the non-filing of the FSL reports on the matter.

This case is based on a case registered by the Delhi police in an alleged cheating of Rs 200 crore with Aditi Singh. He is also an accused in another case filed by Japna Singh for alleged extortion of Rs. 3.5 crore.

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is also an accused in a money laundering case connected with this matter. He is also accused in a bribery case related to the allotment of election symbol. (ANI)

