President Murmu to embark on a three-day visit to Jharkhand from tomorrow

President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a three-day visit to Jharkhand from May 24 to 26, 2023.

ANI | Updated: 23-05-2023 23:03 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 23:00 IST
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a three-day visit to Jharkhand from May 24 to 26, 2023. During her tour, President Murmu will visit Ranchi and Kunti districts of Jharkhand.

According to President's Secretariat, on May 24, 2023, the President will inaugurate the new building of the Jharkhand High Court at Ranchi. President Murmu will grace a Women's Conference organized by the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs at Khunti on May 25, 2023. On the same day, she will also grace the 2nd convocation of the Indian Institute of Information Technology, at Namkum, Ranchi.

On the same evening, she will attend a civic reception hosted in her honour by the Government of Jharkhand at Raj Bhavan, Ranchi, as stated by the President's Secretariat. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

