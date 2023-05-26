Projects worth Rs 5,013 crore will have transformative impact on agriculture economy of J&K: LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said 29 projects worth Rs 5,013 crore under Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) will have a transformative impact on the agriculture economy of the Union Territory.

Sinha said this while chairing a high-level meeting to review the implementation of agriculture credit schemes of banking and financial institutions for HADP.

The Lt Governor asked the bank officials and administrative officers to ensure seamless coordination at district level for effective implementation of the programme and 100 per cent saturation of benefits under Kisan Credit Card and other central and UT schemes of agriculture and allied sector.

Sinha also directed the bank officials to appoint nodal officer for both Jammu and Kashmir divisions to monitor the cases received by banks under HADP and other schemes of agriculture and allied sector.

Small and marginal farmers should be top priority in implementation of HADP. Deputy commissioners must ensure farmer producer organisations (FPOs) are transformed into engines of growth and districts must compete to script success stories of such organisations, the Lt Governor said.

He said the 29 projects worth Rs 5,013 crore under HADP will have a transformative impact on the agriculture economy of J&K.

He also sought inputs from the bank officials and impressed upon them to encourage other stakeholders to complement the government's efforts in improving accessibility of farmers to the institutional sources of credit and further strengthening the agriculture and allied sector.

