JPMorgan CEO Dimon denies personal connections with Epstein

JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said in a deposition on Friday that he had never met or communicated with late sex offender and former bank client Jeffrey Epstein, the bank said.

Dimon had been ordered by a federal judge to set aside two days for depositions about what he knew about the bank's relationship with Epstein.

The largest U.S. bank faces lawsuits seeking damages by women who claim that Epstein sexually abused them, and by the U.S. Virgin Islands, where the late financier had a home.

