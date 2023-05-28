DCW chief writes to Delhi police commissioner demanding arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh

Delhi Commission Women chief Swati Maliwal on Sunday wrote a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner and demanded the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Maliwal's letter comes hours after Delhi Police detained several ace wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia after they breached the security cordon while heading towards the new Parliament building for a planned women's 'Mahapanchayat'.

DCW Chief, in her letter, further demanded the release of detained wrestlers and action against the officers who detained them. "In an unprecedented move, the women wrestlers today along with their families were manhandled and forcefully detained and taken away by Delhi Police. Several videos depicting the same have been going viral on social media. The manner in which these women champions are being dragged on the streets by Delhi Police is extremely unbecoming of the force," read the letter.

"In light of the above, it is strongly recommended that Brij Bhushan Singh, the accused in the matter be urgently arrested. The female wrestlers and their families be immediately released by the Delhi Police and action be taken against the officers responsible for detaining them," read the letter further. The letter also alleged Delhi Police for demoralising the women and girls of this country against reporting cases of sexual harassment and fighting for justice.

"I wish to remind your good self that the female wrestlers -- Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Sangita Phogat are all heroes and champions of this country. They have earned laurels for the nation on several national and international forums including the Commonwealth Games and the Olympics. By denying them justice and forcefully detaining them for raising their voice against sexual harassment, Delhi Police is demoralising the women and girls of this country against reporting cases of sexual harassment and fighting for justice," mentioned the letter. (ANI)

