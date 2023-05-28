'Are we going from democracy to monarchy?' Chhattisgarh CM Baghel on Sengol installation in new Parliament

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday slammed the central government over the installation of Sengol in the new Parliament building and asked if the nation is heading from democracy to monarchy. "Those who criticised Nehru so far, they're following in his footsteps today...but when Nehru received the Sengol, Britishers were leaving India and there was a power transfer but what kind of power transfer happened today? Are we going from democracy to monarchy?" CM Bhupesh Baghel told the media.

Earlier today CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi comparing his inauguration of the new Parliament building with the 'coronation of a monarch'. Sitaram Yechury further said that today's function was the coronation of PM Modi as India's ruler.

"What was done today in this function was actually the coronation of Modi as India's ruler. What is sort to be established is that the new India, that Modi is talking about, is an India that will be governed by the principle of the ruler and the subject, that is 'Raja' and 'Praja'," said Sitaram Yechuri while talking to ANI. He further said that the installation of Sengol has no place in a modern democracy.

"The Sengol belongs to a period of feudal monarchies of Kings and Emperors. The Sengol was a sceptre that is given to a new King at the time of his coronation. In a modern democracy it has no place at all," he further said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday installed the sacred 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair in the new Parliament building, after performing puja.

Before it was installed in the new Parliament building, PM Modi was handed over the historic 'Sengol' by Adheenams. PM Modi took a decision to adopt Sengol as a national symbol of the Amrit Kaal.

This is the same Sengol that was accepted by the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru at his residence on the night of August 14, in the presence of several leaders. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)