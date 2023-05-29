Rupala launches Sagar Parikrama phase at Port Blair

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala on Monday launched the sixth phase of 'Sagar Parikrama' in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands at Panighat's Fish Landing Centre. 'Sagar Parikrama' is an initiative taken by the central government to conduct a voyage across all coastal states and union territories to support fishermen, traders and other stakeholders related to the sector.

Its main objective is to address the concerns of fishermen and facilitate their economic development by implementing various schemes of fisheries like Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). He also interacted with the officials who are actively engaging to strengthen the growth of shrimps in the country.

The minister speaking of the achievements of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the country said that "most of us, including the poor" are now part of the banking system because of the popular Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) scheme. The minister of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying was addressing a press conference here to mark the completion of nine years of the government at the Centre after the launch ceremony. Under PMJDY, a basic savings bank account is opened for unbanked people and the scheme is aimed at ensuring access to financial services to weaker sections and low income groups. The scheme was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address on August 15, 2014 and was launched within a fortnight to foster financial inclusion. "Today, we can see how Jan Dhan Yojana has become a model scheme for many. "Most of us, including poor people, are now part of the banking system," the minister said at the press conference. According to official figures put out by the ministry of finance as on May 17, 2023, Rs 197193.68 crore worth of deposits were with banks under this scheme. A total of 32.73 crore people had Jan Dhan accounts.

The Union minister said that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, all beneficiaries of various central government schemes are getting their money directly into their bank account and there is no delay. He also lauded the BJP government's initiative for farmers and fishermen. Highlighting other achievements, he said, "India is moving fast to become the world leader. Look at the airports, railway stations, new universities and educational institutions. Everywhere, you will find state of the art technology. "The world looked at us and praised PM Modi for the manner the handled the Covid-19 situation. Not only did we produce indigenous vaccines but also helped other countries through various means during the pandemic." Andaman & Nicobar Islands BJP president Ajoy Bairagi who was also present on the occasion announced launching of a 'Jan Sanjog Yatra' in the Islands from May 30 to June 30 to highlight the achievements of the Modi government. "We are expecting our national secretary and in-charge of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Y. Satya Kumar and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan to lead us in this Jan Sanjog Yatra," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)