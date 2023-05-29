Left Menu

Remembering the slain famous singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, on his first death anniversary, Punjab's Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday said that millions of people around the world still love him and his songs.

ANI | Updated: 29-05-2023 20:28 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 20:28 IST
Punjab: LoP Partap Singh Bajwa pays tribute to Sidhu Moosewala on his first death anniversary
Punjab Congress leader Pratap Singh Bajwa (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Remembering the slain famous singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, on his first death anniversary, Punjab's Leader of the Opposition (LoP), Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday said that millions of people around the world still love him and his songs. Taking to Twitter, the senior Congress leader said that one year has passed since Moosewala was shot dead at Punjab's Jawaharke village in Mansa district still his parents are yearning for justice for their son.

"I pay tribute to Shubdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala on his first death anniversary. On this day last year, Punjab lost one of its precious gems, a talented young man, a successful man at a very young age, millions of people around the world still love him and his songs. It is very sad that the inefficient government of Punjab could not ensure his safety in his own villages and even after one year has passed, the parents of Sidhu Moosewala ji are yearning for justice for their son. I stand and will always stand with Sardar Balkaur Singh Ji and his family. BLACK DAY 29/5 #justiceforsidhumoosewala," Bajwa tweeted. Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu also hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party government and said that their vindictiveness and grave security blunders led to his gruesome murder.

"A father's outcry for justice has had no effect on the deaf and dumb state government........ their vindictiveness and grave security blunders led to his gruesome murder. There are lessons to be learnt, the state must investigate as per the father's allegations rather than sweeping things under the carpet. He fell prey to the divisive forces who want to show the state in poor light for polarisation. Remembering The Icon @iSidhuMooseWalawith a heavy heart....... The legend keeps growing and he shall live in our hearts forever !!," Navjot Singh Sidhu said in his tweet. Moosewala, 28, was shot dead on May 29, last year. The killers fired over 30 rounds at Moosewala, who was found slumped in the driver's seat by locals.

The investigation suggested Lawrence Bishnoi was the mastermind of the daylight killing. Moosewala had fought an election from Mansa in the last assembly election on a Congress ticket but was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

