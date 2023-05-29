Left Menu

Punjab: BSF recovers over 4 kg heroin in joint search op in Tarn Taran

Around 4.2 Kg of Heroin has been recovered in Dal village, BSF said.

ANI | Updated: 29-05-2023 21:13 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 21:13 IST
Punjab: BSF recovers over 4 kg heroin in joint search op in Tarn Taran
Heroin recovered (Photo Courtesy: BSF_Punjab/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police in a joint search operation seized over 4 kg of heroin, suspected to be dropped from a Pakistani drone, in Tarn Taran district, officials said on Monday. Around 4.2 Kg of Heroin has been recovered in Dal village, BSF said.

Earlier on Sunday, BSF shot down a drone and arrested a smuggler with 3.2 kg of drugs near the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab, a senior official said. "On the intermittent night of May 27-28, Border Security Force (BSF) troop shot down a drone (Quadcopter, DJI Matrice RTK 300) near Village Dhanoe Khurd, district Amritsar. Troops apprehended a smuggler," BSF DIG Sanjay Gaur, Amritsar said on Sunday.

"Three packets of narcotics (heroin) weighing 3.2 kg were recovered. BSF recovered another heroin consignment at another place," he said. "Further action will be taken after questioning the smuggler," BSF DIG Gaur said.

Notably, in a similar incident, BSF on Sunday intercepted and brought down a Pakistani drone that violated Indian airspace in Punjab's Amritsar sector. The BSF troops had also recovered the drone and tied narcotics. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

Soccer-PSG keeper Rico remains in intensive care after riding accident

 Global
2
India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advisor

India to push back against 'agenda-driven' global ranking firms - Modi advis...

 Global
3
Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab novelist

Abdul Rahman Munif: Google Doodle celebrates contributions of iconic Arab no...

 Saudi Arabia
4
Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

Despite ‘slightly’ improved food security in Yemen, hunger stalks millions

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023