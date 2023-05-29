Left Menu

Union Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhatt was briefed in detail by the Chief Engineer, Brig Tejpal Singh on the entire panorama of works carried out ranging from enhancing the defence potential of our defenses as well as constructing and maintaining our strategic lines of communication, an official statement said on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 29-05-2023 21:37 IST | Created: 29-05-2023 21:34 IST
MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt lauds Project Sampark of BRO in Jammu
Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhatt was briefed in detail by the Chief Engineer, Brig Tejpal Singh on the entire panorama of works carried out ranging from enhancing the defence potential of our defenses as well as constructing and maintaining our strategic lines of communication, an official statement said on Monday. As espoused and guided by Director General Border Roads (DGBR) Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry, he was briefed on the use of new technologies on terra firma to include special engineering challenges like tunnels on our important roads.

These new technologies would not only ensure safer travel but as well reduce travel times by a considerable period, the statement said. Ajay Bhatt was also briefed on various welfare measures undertaken for the entire rank and file.

He addressed the gathering and also interacted with the BRO Karamyogis of Project Sampark. During his address, Ajay Bhatt put on record his appreciation for the commendable hard work of BRO Karamyogis and also paid solemn homage to the bravehearts.

According to the statement, he expressed his utmost satisfaction with the progress of ongoing works and applauded Team Sampark to keep up the excellent job. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Latest News

