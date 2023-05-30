Kerala: Narrow escape for 3 tourists as houseboat sinks in Alappuzha lake

Three tourists had a narrow escape after a houseboat they were cruising sank in a lake at Kerala's Alappusha district on Monday, the police said. According to Pulinkunnu police, the incident took place on Monday afternoon, and no injury to anyone was reported.

All three tourists who were in the houseboat were rescued safely, officials said. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)