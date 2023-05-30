Left Menu

Kerala: Narrow escape for 3 tourists as houseboat sinks in Alappuzha lake

According to Pulinkunnu police, the incident took place on Monday afternoon, and no injury to anyone was reported.

ANI | Updated: 30-05-2023 07:25 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 07:25 IST
Houseboat sinks in lake at Kerala's Alappuzha. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Three tourists had a narrow escape after a houseboat they were cruising sank in a lake at Kerala's Alappusha district on Monday, the police said. According to Pulinkunnu police, the incident took place on Monday afternoon, and no injury to anyone was reported.

All three tourists who were in the houseboat were rescued safely, officials said. More details are awaited. (ANI)

