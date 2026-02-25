Left Menu

Court Upholds Authority on Prescribing School Textbooks

The Allahabad High Court confirmed the Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Prayagraj's authority to prescribe textbooks. It dismissed a petition challenging this, stating that publishers like Rajiv Prakashan can still sell non-prescribed books if no laws are breached.

The Allahabad High Court has confirmed that the secretary of the Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Prayagraj, possesses the power to prescribe textbooks for classes 10 and 12. In a recent ruling, the court dismissed a petition from M/s Rajiv Prakashan, which challenged an order from the Board's secretary.

The court asserted that while the Board secretary holds the prescribed authority, publishers like the petitioner are free to publish and sell other books in the open market, provided they do not violate the Uttar Pradesh Course Books Act. The ruling reiterates the court's previous judgment on a similar issue in 2014.

The bench clarified its position, stating that state authorities may take action against any violations of UP Act No. 7 of 1979. However, the petitioner, if compliant with the law, can continue its business practices even if the books are not of the same standard or cost as the prescribed textbooks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

